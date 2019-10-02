The heat is on...for now

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We broke a record yesterday with a high temperature of 96°. The previous record was 95° from 1953.
Strong upper level high pressure will remain anchored over Region 8 through Thursday with near-record temperatures in the 90s.
By the end of the week a cold front will provide some relief.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A hotly debated proposal to rename a Jonesboro city street was up for discussion at last night’s city council meeting.
A non-profit group wants restore, rebuild and renew a Region 8 town.
A highway worker was flown to the hospital after his tractor slid off the road and rolled over.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.