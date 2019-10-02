Jonesboro Police Department participates in Coffee with a Cop Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department got to share a cup of Joe with members of the community on Wednesday.
National Coffee with a Cop Day encourages communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.
The event was hosted at the Parsonage and Old Pine Coffee Roasters shop in downtown Jonesboro.
It was definitely a “latte” fun!
Officers, including Sgt. Lyle Waterworth, were able to engage with community members and chat about issues that concern them.
“Anywhere from hazardous drivers, to what do they do if they hear shots fired in their neighborhood, and open those lines of communication," said Sgt. Waterworth. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and we’ve been giving people tools to go out and help protect their neighborhood.”
Sgt. Waterworth hopes that because of this event people will feel more comfortable to talk with cops.
To reach out to the Jonesboro Police Department you can contact them through their Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter and website.
