Maggie Huett fires 64 Tuesday as Lakeside wins 5A Girls Golf State Championship

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Lakeside’s Maggie Huett was on fire as much as the warm conditions Tuesday at Paragould Country Club.
She shot a 6-under par 64 to win medalist honors at the 5A Girls Golf State Championship. Paragould’s Madison Holmes had a valiant effort in defending her 2018 crown. She finished 2nd with a 67 (-3). The Lady Rams from Hot Springs won the team title by 33 shots over Greenwood.
Mountain Home’s Sydney Czantskowski earned All-State honors for the 2nd straight season. She shot 77.
