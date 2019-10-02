Man damages crops while avoiding arrest

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man running from deputies damaged several crops on a Cross County farm.
According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy James Melton was on patrol on Sept. 28 when he saw Bruce Jones riding a four-wheeler on a state highway.
Deputy Melton had discovered that Jones had warrants out for his arrest and attempted to stop the man, police said.
Jones took off trying to avoid the deputy and trespassed on private property, damaging several acres of unharvested crops, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.
While Jones was able to avoid being arrested initially, deputies eventually caught him.
He faces the following charges:
- aggravated assault
- fleeing
- criminal mischief
- refusal to submit to arrest
- fleeing on foot
- criminal trespass
