Melbourne wins 3rd straight 2A Girls Golf State Championship
Melbourne girls golf celebrates a state three-peat. (Source: Melbourne Bearkatz Booster Club)
By Chris Hudgison | October 1, 2019 at 11:12 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:15 PM

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Melbourne continues their dominance on the links.

The Lady Bearkatz won their 3rd straight state golf championship Monday at Turkey Mountain. Addie Harris earned All-State honors for the 2nd straight season.

Melbourne starts the 2019-2020 school year the same way they finished 2018-2019: Hanging banners. MHS won state titles in girls basketball, girls golf, girls cross country, and girls track and field. The Lady Bearkatz also reached the state semifinals in softball.

Congratulations to our 2A Girls’ Golf State Champs! Awesome season girls! Third year in a row winning State!

