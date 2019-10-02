Melbourne wins 3rd straight 2A Girls Golf State Championship

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Melbourne continues their dominance on the links.
The Lady Bearkatz won their 3rd straight state golf championship Monday at Turkey Mountain. Addie Harris earned All-State honors for the 2nd straight season.
Melbourne starts the 2019-2020 school year the same way they finished 2018-2019: Hanging banners. MHS won state titles in girls basketball, girls golf, girls cross country, and girls track and field. The Lady Bearkatz also reached the state semifinals in softball.
