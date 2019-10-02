“Rebuild-Restore-Renew” program to fix Blytheville neighborhoods

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 non-profit organization is working to help reduce crime and upgrade their neighborhoods.
The Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce created the “Restore-Rebuild-Renew” program, hoping to make the community look better as the city tears down neglected homes.
Liz Smith, executive director of the chamber, says she hopes the project continues years down the road until all neighborhoods in the area are enhanced.
“I think that it’s gratifying that people are willing to volunteer their time and give their money to do projects like this," says Smith. "Where [they] actually tear down an old house, rebuild with something new, and make life a little bit better for other people.
One resident, Ruth Cherry, who has lived in the neighborhood for years says she doesn’t mind the construction taking place behind her home and believes the project is an improvement, helping reduce the crime.
“The apartment building that was there always had something going on. The cops were always coming by. There were people breaking in even when there was nobody there," Cherry says, pointing at the old lot.
The non-profit says they hope to have the two three-bedroom/two-bathroom homes completed and sold by the end of the year.
All profits will go towards building more homes like the ones being built on Walnut Street.
