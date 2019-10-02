Responsibility examination order in child porn case involving former basketball coach

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 1, 2019 at 9:44 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 9:44 PM

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A child pornography case involving a former high school basketball case is now on hold.

A high school basketball coach accused of possessing computer child pornography reportedly told a 15-year-old he would give him $1,000 and a new pair of basketball shoes if he would send the coach an inappropriate text message, according to a probable cause affidavit released in the case.
According to court documents, a judge ordered a responsibility examination of former Buffalo Island High School Football Coach Brandon Ballard.

The examination would determine whether or not Ballard had the mental state to be guilty of child porn.

Police arrested Ballard in Dec. 2018 and was originally placed on administrative leave.

The Buffalo Island School Board later voted to terminate Ballard’s contract with the school in a special meeting in February.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police allege Ballard sent a student inappropriate texts to a 15-year-old boy he met at a summer basketball camp in Nov. 2018.

