Responsibility examination order in child porn case involving former basketball coach

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A child pornography case involving a former high school basketball case is now on hold.
According to court documents, a judge ordered a responsibility examination of former Buffalo Island High School Football Coach Brandon Ballard.
The examination would determine whether or not Ballard had the mental state to be guilty of child porn.
Police arrested Ballard in Dec. 2018 and was originally placed on administrative leave.
The Buffalo Island School Board later voted to terminate Ballard’s contract with the school in a special meeting in February.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police allege Ballard sent a student inappropriate texts to a 15-year-old boy he met at a summer basketball camp in Nov. 2018.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.