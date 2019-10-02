Thieves break into multiple vehicles in Jonesboro neighborhood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People living off Harrisburg and South Caraway Roads might want to remove their valuables and lock up their vehicles.
On Monday, Jonesboro police investigated seven vehicle breaking and entering cases in the neighborhood.
Three of the cases occurred in the 1600 block of Latourette, according to the initial incident reports. Victims reported two other cases on Links Drive, and another on Medallion Circle.
The thieves reportedly took wallets, cash, credit/debit cards, cell phones, even a set of keys.
Of the seven cases, at least three victims stated their vehicles had been left unlocked. One reported the crooks used a spare key in a magnetic box located under the front fender to enter their car.
While five of the victims did not see the suspects, two victims reportedly did.
One of the victims on Latourette said he was getting ready for work around 5 a.m. Monday when he saw the interior lights of his vehicle were on.
The man ran outside and found two to three suspects rummaging around inside his and his neighbor’s vehicles.
When the suspects saw him, they jumped into a dark-colored Dodge Charger and sped away, headed toward Harrisburg Road, the report stated.
Officer Cody Jackson noted in his report that a dark-colored Charger has been reported in several recent vehicle B&Es in the area.
“There have also been reports of a suspicious dark-colored Charger in the area of Indian Trails and the neighborhoods that run off of Stroud,” Jackson said.
A victim on Links Circle also reported seeing three suspects, ages 18-25. The incident report provided no other details.
Anyone with information on these thefts should contact the Jonesboro Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
