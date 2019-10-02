VA hosts walk-in flu shot clinics for veterans

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is scheduled to host several walk-in flu shot clinics for veterans.
Clinics will be held at the VA in Poplar Bluff the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A one-day clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following community clinic locations: Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Farmington, West Plains, and Salem in Missouri and Paragould and Pocahontas in Arkansas.
Veterans unable to attend the flu shot clinics are urged to receive one through their primary care physician or other medical providers.
After getting a flu shot, the VA reminds veterans to report their immunization to their physician.
According to the VA, getting a flu shot can reduce illness and death from influenza.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age six months and older to get a flu shot each year.
VA Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program Manager, Ashley Aubuchon, hopes veterans and their families will get a flu shot before the flu season makes its way into the region.
“The CDC says that people at especially high risk for flu complications include adults 65 years and older, pregnant women, young children, and those with asthma, diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer, and children with neurologic conditions,” said Aubuchon. “Whether you get your shot to protect yourself, those you love, or high-risk individuals (or all three), the time to get your flu shot is now.”
