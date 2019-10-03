AMMC brings ‘peace, love, and health’ to 22nd Annual Women’s Health Fair

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens of women across Northeast Arkansas filled the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center with peace, love, and health on Thursday.
The facility held its 22nd Annual Women’s Health Fair in Paragould.
Over 50 vendors were available giving blood and cholesterol screenings, flu shots, and many other health tips.
Shannon Walton, AMMC’s Education Director, says it’s common for people to discover their health issues at events like this one. She advises the community to attend future fairs to help be pro-active in their health.
“It’s all about preventative care now so we can catch it early," says Walton. "We want to provide this free service so if they are worried about something going on with them, hopefully, we can catch it before it gets too advanced.”
For more information on AMMC’s offerings, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.