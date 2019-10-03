ANC receives $2.3 million grant to help area workforce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - An area college was one of nearly a half-dozen organizations in the region to receive a combined $14.5 million in funding to help expand the reach of workforce development programs.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Arkansas Northeastern College received the $2.3 million grant to help people in Craighead, Mississippi, Greene, Crittenden, Jackson, St. Francis and Phillips counties on the project.
The grant is a part of the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities, or WORC, initiative.
The plan, done by the U.S. Department of Labor with the Delta Regional Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission, helps rural areas by training dislocated workers, new people entering the workforce and people who are already working.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.