Arkansas basketball set to play Red/White Game at Barnhill Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a bye week but it’ll be a big Saturday in Fayetteville. That’s because Razorback basketball returns to Barnhill Arena.
The Red/White Game will bring back plenty of nostalgia. They’ll also pay homage to former Hog head coaches. The red squad is Team Eddie with the white squad named Team Nolan.
Here’s current head coach Eric Musselman on a throwback Saturday.
“You know I felt like a traditional Red and White game, it’s kinda been done in the past. And to do something new and different, this might be the only time that we play basketball back here. So it’s kind of a neat thing.”
The Red/White Game is Saturday at 3:00pm at Barnhill Arena. You can see more information here.
