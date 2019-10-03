Arkansas State football looks to continue trends vs. Georgia State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 2 days away from Red Wolves and Panthers in Atlanta.
The best way to describe the Arkansas State defense in 2019 is like a glass that’s half empty or half full.
Glass Half Empty
- Last in the Sun Belt in total defense (500 yds per game)
- 127th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense
Glass Half Full
- 2nd in the Sun Belt in red zone defense (12 TDs allowed in 27 opportunities)
- William Bradley-King leads Sun Belt & is 9th in FBS with 5 sacks
The Red Wolves are 5-0 all-time against Georgia State. A-State has won this matchup by an average of 17 points, including a 51-35 result in 2018 in Jonesboro. But this Panther squad has already garnered national attention, they upset Tennessee in the season opener.
“Their skill position players are really impressive,” said GSU head coach Shawn Elliott. "You can throw those balls up and they can go get them. Their quarterback is out for the year but they just reload another one, comes in there. He didn’t miss a beat. They do extremely well things offensively, and that’s a tribute to Coach Anderson, he’s always had that. And then defensively, they play hard."
Arkansas State (3-2 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) faces Georgia State (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at 2:30pm. The game is on ESPN+
