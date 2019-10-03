Authorities arrest man in lewd, lascivious behavior case involving child

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a 44-year-old truck driver sought in Florida in connection with a sex case recently ended in West Memphis after authorities said he attempted to sexually assault a child while staying overnight in his truck.
According to a post on the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Michael Shane Corbin was arrested Sept. 25 in West Memphis after an investigation.
The post noted that Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Corbin after getting information about sexual misconduct involving Corbin and a 13-year-old child.
Corbin was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age, lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older, distributing obscene material to a minor and use of an electronic device to lure a child.
Corbin is awaiting extradition back to Florida to face the charges, Florida officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.