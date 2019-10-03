Dangerous highway proving to be trouble for citizens of Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Highway 69 in Trumann is a highly traveled road, with cars, cyclists and pedestrians all trying to share the narrow street.
But on April 1, two lives were tragically taken after a car collided into them. Robert Goatcher and Joyce Tucker were pronounced dead at the scene and six months to the day on October 1, another pedestrian was hit in the same area.
“By the time I got over here, my daughter was in the ditch, face down, couldn’t really move. Something needs to be done,” Krystal Brown, the mother of the pedestrian hurt Oct. 1, said.
Krystal Brown’s daughter, Elizabeth Brown, survived the impact, but she says the area overall is dangerous for everyone.
“There’s no proper lighting, no sidewalks for people to travel on,” Brown said.
Although those in the city know the four-way as Ozark Ave. and East Speedway, both are state highways.
ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee released this statement, saying in part:
“The city can request ARDOT to come out to review the area for accident history and that includes pedestrian and vehicular accidents. Sometimes things as simple as signage could be added. If the city would like consideration, the department would be happy to look into this area.”
City officials are aware of the unsafe road and are working to find a solution.
“We are going to work together to try to get a highway department grant to see if we can at least get pedestrian walkway because it appears to be a very dangerous area,” Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said.
Both Lewallen and State Representative Johhny Rye made calls Oct. 2 about the issue.
Lewallen also spoke with Entergy about the possibility of adding more lighting.
Both Lewallen and Rye say they are going to do everything they can to make it better.
“Our citizens live here, we are very concerned and we want to do what we can to make it safer," Lewallen said.
