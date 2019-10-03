Failure to use blinker leads to man facing fleeing, drug charges after police pursuit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning drive in Jonesboro and a decision not to use a blinker has a man facing multiple charges including three felonies, according to Jonesboro police.
Christopher J. Petty, 36, Jonesboro was arrested around 2:35 a.m. Oct. 3 after the pursuit on Harrisburg and Parker Roads.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers saw a vehicle going north on Harrisburg Road near Central Baptist Church.
“The vehicle then went out of my line of sight after observing it turn east on Parker Road, at which point, they noticed he did not use a blinker to turn east,” the affidavit noted.
Officers then followed the vehicle, east on Parker Road, and noticed the driver lose control but continued on Parker Road, police said.
“They then turned on their blue lights and attempted to pursue the suspect vehicle since he seemed to be driving in a manner that was a danger to himself and the public, having almost lost control of the vehicle. They then pursued the suspect vehicle at 85-90 mph, and the vehicle was still pulling away from them,” police said in the affidavit.
Officers then followed the vehicle into a nearby RV park.
“They then observed the vehicle tear through multiple residential yards and come dangerously close to hitting trailer houses and other objects in the yard while they were pursuing him. The vehicle then went down a trail in the woods, heading south. At this point, they lost sight of the vehicle," police said.
However, officers pursued Petty on foot and found him about 200 yards away from the vehicle.
Police later searched the vehicle and found a needle with suspected meth inside, as well as a pipe with meth residue in the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
Petty, who had been sought on a failure to appear charge, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, reckless driving, speeding more than 15 mph over the limit, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, no proof of liability insurance, left of center, improper turn, expired vehicle license/failure to pay registration fee.
A $100,000 bond was set for Petty, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court.
