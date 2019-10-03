FFN Game of the Week preview: Forrest City

FFN Game of the Week preview: Forrest City
FFN seal (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | October 3, 2019 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:35 PM

Week 6 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East showdown. 4-0 Valley View hosts 3-1 Forrest City in our Game of the Week.

Matthew Schwartz visited Mustangs practice Tuesday afternoon.

It’s one of 14 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 4th

Game of the Week: Forrest City at Valley View

Jacksonville at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Searcy

Nettleton at Blytheville

Westside at Pocahontas

Brookland at Trumann

Wynne at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Batesville

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Harrisburg at Piggott

Hoxie at Newport

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

McCrory at Marked Tree

New Madrid County Central at Kennett

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.