Homeowners voice concerns about property rezoning

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some homeowners in Walnut Ridge are speaking out after some recent rezonings left them feeling voiceless.
In recent months, the city has approved rezoning certain properties in the city to allow apartment complexes to be built.
Homeowners in Walnut Ridge say this could hurt their property values.
The city has already approved at least one property rezoning for apartments on A Avenue, B Avenue, and 3rd Avenue back in May.
Some who live in the area where this apartment complex will be built, like Bob McMillon, feel they didn’t get a chance to speak on the change.
McMillon accused the city of not following protocol with that rezoning because they didn’t post signs, 15 days before the original meeting.
“It was rezoned with the first, second and third reading and emergency clause and that really concerns me because I feel like my right to oppose something was abridged,” said McMillon.
The minutes for the May city council meeting mention a time constraint for the owner on this development as the reason for the emergency clause.
In the September city council meeting, the council also discussed another property rezoning at 2nd Street and A Avenue that would allow apartment complexes to be built.
The minutes for the September meeting mention Mayor Charles Snapp stated the third and final reading on this rezoning would be read in the October meeting.
However, McMillon said the day after the meeting, letters were sent out to residents, saying Mayor Snapp had made an error and the third reading had been approved in the September meeting.
“I think if the minutes of the last council meeting says that it passed, I don’t think those minutes should be approved,” said McMillon. “Because that’s not what we were told.”
McMillon said if the minutes for the September meeting are approved, that means construction can start on the proposed apartment complexes at 2nd Street and A Avenue.
McMillon said there isn’t much he can do about the Avenue A, Avenue B, and 3rd Avenue rezoning, because they’ve already started the dirt work for those apartments.
He said hopes the commission will listen to the public’s concerns with the latest rezoning proposal for Lawrence County Road 453.
The planning and zoning commission held a public hearing Thursday night on the Lawrence County Road 453 proposal.
Region 8 News did reach out to the city of Walnut Ridge about the concerns of the citizens, the city attorney said they had no comment.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.