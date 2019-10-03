Jonesboro woman loses $1,500 in telephone scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A word of advice: A reputable business will not expect you to pay a bill with Google Play gift cards.
Unfortunately, a Jonesboro woman learned that lesson the hard way.
The 23-year-old woman told police Wednesday she lost $1,500 in a phone scam.
It all began with the woman learning she was locked out of her Yahoo! account, according to the initial incident report.
The victim told Detective Morshaydrick Racy she searched for “Yahoo Customer Service” online and found the phone number 1-844-241-0562.
She called the number and spoke to a man with a “foreign accent” who told her she needed to “go to the nearest Walgreens and purchase a Google Play gift card.”
So, she did.
“She was instructed to scratch off the back of the card and give him the number,” Racy stated in the report.
The victim said the man assured her she would get her money back.
The woman claimed he told her to do this several more times until she “eventually became wise to the situation.”
By that point, she was out $1,500.
The victim asked to speak to the man’s supervisor and was given another number, 1-415-322-7290.
She described both men as having foreign accents.
When she tried to call the men back, according to the report, both phone numbers went unanswered.
Detective Racy explained that due to the nature of these kinds of incidents, it was highly unlikely police would be able to identify the suspects.
He told the victim to contact her banking institution for resolution.
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office warns on its website that it is “ALWAYS a scam if they ask you to wire money or pay with a prepaid credit card or gift card.” This includes Google Play and Green Dot cards.
