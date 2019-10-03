Local, state and federal law enforcment meet in Memphis to discuss fighting violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal law enforcement from across the Mid-South met in Memphis Wednesday to discuss new ways to fight violent crime.
Local and state authorities make up 85-percent of officers serving and protecting the Mid-South, which is why the Department of Justice held the summit in Memphis.
It was a chance to bring federal officers together with Mid-South authorities, sharing tools for combating crime.
Since 2017, FBI crime stats show violent crime rates are down nationwide -- more than 3 percent.
Here in Memphis and Shelby County, those numbers are down 8 percent, but murder and aggravated assault rates are up in our area.
U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant says despite those increases, the figures show efforts to curb violent crime in the Mid-South are successful.
Dunavant talked about the recent wrap-up of “Operation Bluff City Blues,” which netted more than 200 suspects wanted on felony warrants.
But he says the fight doesn’t stop there.
“Our job is to get better at reducing violent crime by aggressive enforcement, smart enforcement and effective prosecution that removes the worst of the worst from our communities, that are really driving that crime,” said Dunavant.
He says officers across all agencies will continue to focus on three key crimes -- guns, gangs and drugs.
Dunavant says to keep violent crime rates down, officers are going to keep doing what they’re doing -- and more of it.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.