Oct. 3: Residents voice concerns after 3rd pedestrian struck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We broke another record Wednesday with a high of 98°. The previous record was 93° set in 1911!
We also TIED a record for the hottest October day on record that has been held since 1897!
A cold front comes through today that will drop the temperatures a little, and more so on Friday.
Highs on Friday may stay below 80° in spots.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Six months to the day after two people died on a Region 8 road, another pedestrian was struck and injured. Now, residents are demanding something be done to make the street safer.
Just days after one man drowned on the Black River, Clay County sheriff’s deputies responded to yet another drowning on the river.
When it comes to protecting students, one Region 8 school district is taking a high-tech approach.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.