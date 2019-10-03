Paragould man sentenced to 50 years in prison on murder, attempted murder

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man will spend the next five decades behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in 2018.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, Michael Arthur Price pleaded guilty Sept. 4 in connection with the shooting death of his wife, Melana Price and attempted first-degree murder of a witness.
Price was arrested by Paragould police in August 2018 after officers went to a home in the 100 block of Fairview Road due to the shooting.
Paragould police said in an affidavit that officers went inside the home found Price sitting with a gun at his feet, with Melana Price dead in the back of the house.
The witness told police that the couple were having an argument when Michael Arthur Price pulled a gun and shot toward Melana. The witness also said Michael Arthur Price ran after him and fired at least one round.
In the negotiated plea, Michael Arthur Price received 360 months on the first-degree murder and 240 months on the attempted murder charge.
Both charges will run consecutively, with Price serving a total of 600 months, authorities said in court records. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the surviving victim or the victim’s family in the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.