Region 8 Razorbacks Braxton Burnside & Keely Huffine named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 Razorbacks were honored for their athletic and academic prowress.
Arkansas junior IF Braxton Burnside and senior IF Keely Huffine land on the Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes list. Both recorded at least a 3.5 GPA in the 2018-19 school year. They were two of 10 Hogs to earn this honor.
2020 will mark Burnside’s first season with the Razorbacks. The Paragould native transferred after earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2017 with Missouri. Braxton hit 15 HR and drove in 80 in two seasons with the Tigers.
Keely started 25 games at shortstop in the 2019 season. She recorded 59 assists and had 6 RBI.
