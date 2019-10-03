Tragedy to triumph: Puxico teen’s kidney given to family friend

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - After losing their teenage son, a Puxico family is literally keeping a piece of him alive by donating his kidney to a family friend.
Drake Guffey, a 14-year-old Freshman at Puxcio High School, was involved in an ATV crash on September 7 and passed away in the hospital on September 14.
Soon afterward, Drake’s father, Brian Guffey, made the final decision to donate his son’s kidney to their neighbor Matthew Mitchell who has been on peritoneal dialysis for three years.
Mitchell vividly remembers the day of Drake’s passing and how the tragedy transformed into a life-giving opportunity.
“I was devastated when I heard the news and I was so concerned for my son. I spoke to him and said ‘Hey we just need to stop praying for Drake and now we need to pray for his family,’” Mitchell said. "Then ten minutes later the family contacted me and they offered me the kidney. I went from being so sorrowful to being so ecstatic with hope. It was such a myriad of emotions.”
Mitchell calls it a miracle to have Drake's family think of him and to be a perfect match with the same blood type.
“Typically there are two proteins that match. Drake’s actually matched mine with three," Mitchell said. "That was actually better than if it was my own son, or my own brother giving me a kidney.”
Drake’s aunt Michelle Guffey says her nephew loved to hunt, fish, play ball and had an infectious personality.
“Drake lived life to the fullest. He is a legacy and a gift to his family and his community,” Michelle Guffey said. “Drake he definitely was a giver, and I know that he would be proud and very happy to give to Matt for his kidney.”
There has been an outpouring of support social media from nearby communities for Drake Guffey’s family, and fundraising events like a co-ed softball tournament at the Puxico Sports Complex the last weekend of September.
“Some people got there at 8:30 and didn’t leave until 7 p.m. so they played all day," Michelle Guffey said. "It amazing how many people have come together and how many lives that he really touched.”
Mitchell just returned to Puxico this week after the successful kidney transplant.
He says he is excited to get back to work and support his family, while also finding some downtime to carry Drake with him on hunting and fishing trips.
“In the middle of this tragedy, triumph has come out of it,” Mitchell said. “Because the people gathered around Drake and were concerned about him, yet at his death and their giving, they rallied behind me understanding that this is a great thing that has been done. It’s pulled our community together. It’s allowed it to heal."
If you’re inspired by this story, Mitchell encourages you to go to the DMV and sign up to be an organ and tissue donor and help save a life.
There will be a benefit auction for Drake Guffey’s family on October 12 at the Stoddard County Cowboy Church starting at 10 a.m.
After that, the next event for Drake’s family is a Fish Fry Benefit at the Wappapello Eagles on Saturday, November 9, and doors open at 5 p.m.
