We won’t break any records today thanks to front #1 cooling us off overnight. Temperatures are actually where they’re supposed to be for a typical early October day. We’re waking up in the 60s with 50s across southern Missouri. We all warm up to near 80 degrees later this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds stay breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. FFN looks cool with temperatures in the 60s. Widespread 50s are expected Saturday morning, but temperatures warm up to the mid-80s by the afternoon. Maybe a shower throughout Saturday with the best chance after sunset. Scattered storms and showers are expected Sunday and overnight into Monday morning. Some locations could see over 0.50″ of rainfall. Behind the rain comes even cooler air, highs will be in the 70s with lows in the low 50s.