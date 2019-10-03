Woman arrested in Jonesboro drug case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman faces a pair of criminal charges after police say marijuana was found inside a purse and a loaded pistol was found inside a boot, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.
LePorche Enyoung-Denise Reed, 27, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of meth greater than two grams after a search.
According to Jonesboro police, the department’s Street Crimes Unit went to the 200-block of Allis Street Sept. 27 after getting a report about illegal drugs being sold in the area.
“At the residence, investigators made contact with LePorche Reed and her boyfriend. Reed stated that she lived at the residence and was the only person that lived there,” Jonesboro police said. “While speaking with them, the smell of marijuana could be smelled coming from inside the residence.”
Police later got a search warrant for the home.
Once officers searched, police found marijuana, crack cocaine and the weapon, police said.
“During the search of the residence, a plastic baggie containing marijuana was located in a woman’s purse in the bedroom. A loaded .380-caliber pistol was found in the bedroom inside of a woman’s boot,” police said. “A plastic baggie that contained suspected crack cocaine was located laying on top of the water heater. The water heater closet is accessed from the bedroom. There was also a marijuana grinder located in the bedroom.”
Jonesboro police also said they spoke with Reed.
“She agreed to speak about the items located inside her apartment without an attorney present. She stated several times that anything located in her house was hers,” police said.
A $100,000 temporary bond was set for Reed, who will appear in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.