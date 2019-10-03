Woman files report for assault, gets arrested for incest

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman faces a felony incest charge after she admitted having sex with a family member, Greene County authorities said Thursday.
Elizabeth A. Willfond, 30, Paragould was arrested on suspicion of incest after an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Greene County investigators originally interviewed Willfond Sept. 19 about being assaulted. She told police the man grabbed a rope from the back of the car and wrapped it around her neck, choking her.
Deputies later interviewed her on Sept. 26 about the incident again, along with other information they found out about.
Willfond was asked about the incest allegations, the affidavit noted.
“During the interview, Mrs. Willfond admitted that she and (victim) have had sexual intercourse three or four times while they were living in the trailer on her mother’s property. I asked Mrs. Willfond if she had consensual sex with (victim) and she stated (victim) had never forced her to have sex with him, so I assumed that the sexual intercourse was consensual,” the affidavit from Capt. Tony Williams noted.
A $5,000 bond was set for Willfond in the case.
