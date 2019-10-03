Woman hit and injured trying to cross Red Wolf Blvd.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman was left with a head and back injury after police say a car hit her trying to cross Red Wolf Blvd.
According to Jonesboro Police, around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lan Nguyen, 20, was attempting to cross Red Wolf Blvd. in the northbound lane, when a 2016 Nissan Maxima, driven by Ellen Stroupe of Marion, hit her.
Ms. Nguyen fell to the ground where her head hit the curb, cutting her on her head and a break on her spine. She was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital.
Police drew blood from the driver, which is standard protocol, as the investigation into the crash continues.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.