Working toward success through Project Search

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Project Search offers young adults with special needs hands-on training experience.
The work program prepares them to enter the workforce.
A familiar face from Region 8 that’s working her way through the program is Savannah Wilkins.
Savannah has made headlines several times for stories at Valley View High School, her Senior prom, and competing in the Special Olympics.
Now, Savannah is paving out the next chapter of her life through Project Search.
She’s spent the last several months at St. Bernards Hospital, figuring out different fields of work to pursue.
Now, she's working through the internship of the program as meal prep.
She helps make salads, desserts and is even learning how to order upcoming meals for the next week.
Betty Hulsey is an assistant cook and is Wilkins’ mentor.
“She has blossomed so much just in a couple of weeks she’s been here. You know, I didn’t know her before, but we will miss her. Everyone will miss her,” says Hulsey.
Savannah plans to finish out her internship at the St. Bernards Senior Housing Villa in Jonesboro.
After that, she plans on stepping out in the real world with what she’s learned from Project Search through her culinary experience.
