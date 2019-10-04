Cardinals take game 1 of NLDS against Braves 7-6

ATLANTA, Ga. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals won game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, October 3.
Carlos Martinez (1-0) got the win for the Redbirds, and Mark Melancon (0-1) got the loss.
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas pitched 5 innings and gave up one earned run.
The game was tied 3-3 into the 9th inning until the Cardinals scored four runs. The Braves came back with two home runs in the ninth inning to score 3 runs.
Game 2 is on Friday, Oct. 3 in Atlanta. First pitch is at 3:37 p.m.
Game 3 is in St. Louis on Sunday.
Look for highlights tonight on Heartland Sports.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.