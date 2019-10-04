Football Friday Night (10/4/19)

By Chris Hudgison | October 4, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:30 PM

Week 6 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East clash. 4-0 Valley View hosts 3-1 Forrest City in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Central Dealerships Stadium. Matthew Schwartz will cover the game, he visited Blazers & Mustangs practice earlier this week.

Click here to see 10/4 scores

You can watch FFN at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

You can follow Chris Hudgison & Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates plus the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 4th

Game of the Week: Forrest City at Valley View

Jacksonville at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Searcy

Nettleton at Blytheville

Westside at Pocahontas

Brookland at Trumann

Wynne at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Batesville

Rivercrest at Gosnell

Harrisburg at Piggott

Hoxie at Newport

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

McCrory at Marked Tree

New Madrid County Central at Kennett

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.

