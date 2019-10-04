Football Friday Night (10/4/19)

Week 6 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 5A East clash. 4-0 Valley View hosts 3-1 Forrest City in our Game of the Week. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Central Dealerships Stadium. Matthew Schwartz will cover the game, he visited Blazers & Mustangs practice earlier this week.
You can watch FFN at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
You can follow Chris Hudgison & Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates plus the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - October 4th
Game of the Week: Forrest City at Valley View
Jacksonville at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Searcy
Nettleton at Blytheville
Westside at Pocahontas
Brookland at Trumann
Wynne at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Batesville
Rivercrest at Gosnell
Harrisburg at Piggott
Hoxie at Newport
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
McCrory at Marked Tree
New Madrid County Central at Kennett
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.
