Grant to help study cells, protein development in cancer

“Our research is at the interface of cell biology and cancer-focused biomedical sciences. These findings extend our knowledge on how the biological systems function, by linking the cell signaling to the cell functions that depend on the actin cytoskeleton,” Zhou said. “This is an important area in both the life and biomedical sciences that impacts multiple disciplines. This type of research may also lead to drug target development, which is often the first step in new drug discovery that is widely pursued in both pharmaceutical industry and academia.”