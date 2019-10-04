Grant to help study cells, protein development in cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $420,000 grant will allow an Arkansas State University professor to study the functions of a protein that officials say has been a major part of the spread of breast, pancreatic and lung cancer.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Dr. Guolei (Jason) Zhou, an associate professor of cell and cancer biology and a research group received the $419,190 grant from the National Institutes of Health.
The study will look at CAP1, a cytoskeletal protein, as well as cell adhesion and migration and other factors, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Zhou said the study will also help other issues as well.
“These cell functions are critical for normal biological processes, such as embryonic development, wound healing and immune response. When lost proper regulation, they can cause a number of pathological conditions, including cancer metastasis, the spread of cancer to other parts of the body, which accounts of the death of most cancer patients,” Zhou told Talk Business & Politics.
CAP1 also plays a huge role in the cell functions in both breast and pancreatic cancer.
“Our research is at the interface of cell biology and cancer-focused biomedical sciences. These findings extend our knowledge on how the biological systems function, by linking the cell signaling to the cell functions that depend on the actin cytoskeleton,” Zhou said. “This is an important area in both the life and biomedical sciences that impacts multiple disciplines. This type of research may also lead to drug target development, which is often the first step in new drug discovery that is widely pursued in both pharmaceutical industry and academia.”
