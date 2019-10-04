Greene County Tech adds third SRO

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County Tech added another SRO position this week.
Deputy Skyler Jones started his new position on Monday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the school district have been working toward adding another SRO position since the beginning of the year.
The school district now has one SRO officer for each of their three campuses.
Superintendent Gene Weeks said the added position is just another layer of protection at the schools.
“When you think about kids and you think about education you also think about safety, so when those 3,800 kids get here every day, our goal is not only to educate them but to keep them safe,” said Weeks.
Deputy Jones will be working at Greene County Tech Primary campus during the school year, and will patrol for the sheriff’s department during summer break.
Sheriff Steve Franks said his hope is that kids not only feel safe on campus but learn to trust law enforcement through the SRO program.
“I think it’s important to have an officer on every campus to interact with the school kids to get them used to police officers and show them hey we’re here to help,” said Franks.
Sheriff Franks said he added another deputy to their patrol to replace Deputy Jones, keeping the number of patrolmen at 12.
Sheriff Franks said they hope to be able to add additional SRO positions in the future.
