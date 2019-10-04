Huntsville man wins $1M surprise from Publishers Clearing House

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lucky man in Huntsville got the surprise of his life when he got home Thursday afternoon. Publishers Clearing House was there waiting for him with a big check, both figuratively and literally.
WAFF 48 News was there when the Prize Patrol surprised Jason Lawler with his $1 million sweepstakes prize.
Lawler recently entered the sweepstakes but had no clue he won until he saw the check. He wasn’t home when the Prize Patrol first arrived, but when he pulled up 30 minutes later, the celebration started.
“You gotta be kidding me,” Lawler exclaimed.
The Prize Patrol also gave Lawler $150 in cash to go celebrate, as well as a bottle of champagne.
He said he plans to take some friends to dinner.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.