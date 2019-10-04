Jonesboro Investigator and K9 partner competing to win truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Chevy Tahoe SUV equipped with all the police and K9 necessities could soon be a part of the Jonesboro Police Department fleet.
But, the department needs your help.
Investigator Dustin Smith and his partner, Rico, are competing in the Vested Interest in K9s 2019 SUV Giveaway.
The duo have worked together for the last four years and Rico is only five years old. Smith has been Rico’s only handler.
They’re competing against 28 other handlers and their partners from all over the nation. Smith says winning this $50,000 SUV will be a huge load lifted off of the department.
“Our budget is so strain right now. A new $50,000 K9 vehicle will go a long way to helping us maintain our fleet,” Smith said.
Investigator Smith and Rico are first on the screen; hopefully, foreshadowing the future.
The link for Smith and Rico can be seen at the following website.
You can vote once per day, per email until Oct. 31.
