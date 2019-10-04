Juvenile accused of attempted murder after opening fire on car, driver

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy teen faces two counts of attempted murder after police say he opened fire on a passing car.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the area off Woodlawn Drive.
Searcy police officers responded to the scene following a report of “several shots fired.”
When they arrived, officers found the vehicle had been shot and the driver suffering minor injuries from flying debris, according to a news release from Chief Steve Hernandez.
Officers located the juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, at a nearby apartment complex and arrested him.
He is currently being held in custody on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.
The investigation, according to Hernandez, is ongoing.
