Oct. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We had another record-breaking day yesterday across Region 8, but the first of two cold fronts moved through and temperatures will be 15 degrees cooler tomorrow.
Cold front #2 comes in on Sunday bringing some rain and even cooler temperatures.
Highs next week will be in the 70s and the overnight lows will go into the 50s... and maybe even some 40s.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The family of a woman killed by a Missouri police officer has more questions than answers. That story coming up at 6:02 a.m.
Just days after it began monitoring a Region 8 nursing home, the Department of Human Services is now making moves to take over the facility.
A Jonesboro K9 unit needs your help getting a new SUV equipped with all the necessities.
Multiple agencies from both Arkansas and Missouri responded Thursday afternoon to an overturned tanker near Cardwell. We’ll have more at 6:31.
Then later this morning, in an ABC News exclusive, the brother of Botham Jean is live on Good Morning America talking about the incredible moment in court when he hugged the woman who shot and killed his brother.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.