Officials prepare for annual Fall Festival in absence of loved ones

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of year, tents and tables are being set, stages are being built and of course, Boston Butts are cooking.
Preparation is now happening on 1107 Highland Drive, a new home for the 39th Annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fall Festival.
The annual event is a fundraising for the church that provides food, fun and fellowship for the entire community. But, in the time of preparation, many are thinking of this year’s festival as a bittersweet time.
“Micky Bridger, for years, we hand chopped all the meat for the sandwiches. Mickey would be out there chopping the meat, Mickey would be out there selling the sandwiches, Mickey will be wherever you need him to be," chair of the festival, Judy Pfriemer, said.
Over the last year, two members of the church have passed away. Mickey Bridger and Jesse Gunter were great assets to the entire production of the festival and Pfriemer remembers working beside both of them.
“Jessie was, in a lot of ways, very special. The church meant so much to Jessie. It’s not like this festival meant so much, but what this festival could do meant a lot for Jessie," Pfriemer said.
The church says both men spent their lives in service to others, which is the Catholic tradition and mission. The festival raises money for not only operational costs, but for many other ministries and outreaches like St. Vincent de Paul and new this year, a baby box for the Region 8 area.
“And a lot of things have fallen nicely in place so we just figured Jessie is watching and steering,” Pfriemer said.
Pfriemer says although she doesn’t have her peace maker here, she knows Jessie Gunter still has his hand in on making it all happen.
“Jesse’s fingerprints are all over the church. We celebrate the good times and cry a little bit about the sad times," Pfriemer said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.