One year from today, you will need the new ‘REAL ID’ to fly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You’ve been warned.
Exactly one year from today on Oct. 1, 2020, you will not be able to fly in the U.S. without either a passport or the new REAL ID.
The REAL ID, issued by states, are much more secure mainly because of the amount of information you must take to a bureau of motor vehicles to receive one.
To see if you have a REAL ID look for a special star logo in the upper right of your identification.
"The security requirements of the REAL ID Act are an important step in enhancing commercial aviation security,” said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell. “Now is the time to prepare.”
These changes are a part of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations and passed by congress in 2005 to make flying more secure.
- Full legal name
- Date of birth
- Legal presence in the US
- Social Security number
- Ohio street address
To prove requirements one, two, and three you can take one of the following:
- US Birth Certificate or
- US Passport or
- US Passport Card
To prove requirement number four you need to bring one of the following:
- Social Security Card or
- W-2 Wage/Tax Form or
- 1099 Income Statement
To prove number five you will need to bring two items that have your name and your address.
Examples include:
- Bank statement
- Utility bill
- Ohio or Federal Tax Return filing
- Letter from a college or university
- Credit card statement
- Mortgage statement
- Paycheck stub
- Marriage certificate or licence
There is an extra piece of information people need to bring if they’ve ever changed their name, namely married individuals.
If you’ve changed you last name, you will also need to bring:
- Marriage Certificate or Marriage License**
- Certified Copy of a Decree of Divorce, Dissolution, or Annulment of Marriage**
- Certified Copy of a Court Ordered Name Change
**NOTE: If you have had more than one marriage, you may need to bring documentation from each marriage and/or divorce to connect your birth certificate, passport or USCIS documents to your current legal name.
