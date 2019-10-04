Pocahontas man charged in third rape case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was being held in jail on a $500,000 cash bond Friday after his arrest in connection with a third rape case in Pocahontas.
Logan Anthony Dale was arrested on suspicion of rape, according to Pocahontas Police Detective Rocky Jones.
Jones said Pocahontas police got a call Sept. 27 from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children unit about a third victim of a possible rape by Dale.
“The victim stated that this incident happened approximately over a year ago,” Jones told Region 8 News. “During an interview with Mr. Dale, he had admitted to nonconsensual sex with the victim.”
Dale was also arrested by Pocahontas police in June and in September of this year in connection with the rape investigation. Jones said police executed a search warrant on Dale’s cell phone as part of the investigation into the second case.
“During that search, numerous nude pictures and videos were located of underage females. This part of the case was handed over to the Arkansas State Police,” Jones said.
Jones noted that police are asking anyone with information on the cases to come forward, with tips to remain anonymous.
On the third case, Dale will appear in circuit court Oct. 28 in Pocahontas.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.