Possible Legionella exposure reported at Hot Springs spa

“A water sample taken from a source within the spa with untreated water contained the Legionella bacteria. The ADH is working closely with Hot Springs National park to ensure that the presence of the bacteria within these areas is fully and immediately addressed,” Public Information Director Meg Mirivel said in the statement to Region 8 News. “Further testing is being done to determine more about this possible exposure. The thermal water available through outdoor fountains for the public to drink is safe to use.”