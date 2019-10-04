Possible Legionella exposure reported at Hot Springs spa

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials are working with the National Parks Service after test results showed Legionella bacteria in an untreated water source at a Hot Springs bath and spa.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state agency is investigating after the test discovered the bacteria at Quapaw Baths & Spa.
“A water sample taken from a source within the spa with untreated water contained the Legionella bacteria. The ADH is working closely with Hot Springs National park to ensure that the presence of the bacteria within these areas is fully and immediately addressed,” Public Information Director Meg Mirivel said in the statement to Region 8 News. “Further testing is being done to determine more about this possible exposure. The thermal water available through outdoor fountains for the public to drink is safe to use.”
Officials said Legionella bacteria can cause Legionella disease if people breathe in aerosolized droplets of water that have the bacteria.
Most do not get sick from the disease. But, some can get the disease, which is a type of pneumonia.
Some of the symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, fever and diarrhea, with the disease causing problems for people over the age of 50, smokers and people with chronic lung disease, state officials said.
Officials also ask people if they have visited the spa and have symptoms should visit their doctor.
People can also call the Arkansas Department of Health at 50-1537-8969.
