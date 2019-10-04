Sex offender arrested living too close to park

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A level 3 sex offender living in Marked Tree was arrested for failing to register, and for living too close to a city park.
According to Marked Tree police, Edward W. Williams, 52, was arrested for failing to register with the police in May, and police say he was living within 2000 feet of a city park.
Williams registered in January but failed to show up for his report date in May.
A judge set Williams’ bond at $15,000 and he’s due back in court on Nov. 26.
