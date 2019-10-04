Trumann police arrest barricaded man at house

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect with a felony bench warrant barricaded himself in his home and threatened to kill others and himself.
According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, Billy Wood, 43, told the police, "he wasn't going back to jail," when officers arrived at his home to serve a warrant.
Wood barricaded himself inside a home in the 200 block of North Pine Street.
The Trumann School Superintendent was contacted since the home is near the Trumann Intermediate school.
The school had already been dismissed for the day and students and teachers were in no harm.
As police were negotiating with Wood to get him to come out of the house, Wood came out on the porch and began to violently cut himself with the knife.
He was taken into custody and then taken to a nearby hospital.
No officers were hurt.
