VIDEO: Tyler officer struts his stuff in #GitUpChallenge video fundraiser

By Stephanie Frazier | September 27, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 2:41 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department took part in an annual fundraiser for CASA for Kids of East Texas. They had until 5 p.m. Friday to raise $2,000 for the annual “Caught Doing Good For Kids” campaign. If they met their goal with the help of the community, they promised to share a “Git Up Challenge” video.

Since the goal was met, Tyler PD’s own “dancing cop” Sgt. Matthew Leigeber made the promised #GitUpChallenge video. Check out his moves.

Nicely done, sergeant, and for a great cause, to boot.

