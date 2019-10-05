Arkansas State volleyball wins five set thriller over Texas State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Despite surrendering a 2-0 lead, the Arkansas State volleyball team dug deep when it mattered most to oust preseason Sun Belt Conference favorite Texas State in five sets, 3-2, Friday night at First National Bank Arena.
Macey Putt propelled the Red Wolves (10-5, 1-2 SBC) with a season-best 19-kill, 16-dig performance in the victory over the Bobcats (10-7, 2-1), while Julianna Cramer also notched a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs.
A-State once again showcased an impressive defense, holding TSU to a .139 hitting percentage while Hannah Cox collected a match-high and career-best 29 digs to lead the way. Timber Terrell paced the Scarlet and Black front with five total blocks.
With the win, A-State improved to an impressive 35-0 mark since 2017 when taking the first two sets. This year, the Red Wolves are 7-0 when opening with a 2-0 lead.
Set 1 – A-State 25-23
The first frame set the tone for much of the match, featuring 11 ties and seven lead changes. A-State eventually took momentum after the Bobcats owned a 16-15 lead, when the Red Wolves went on a 4-0 lead to move ahead 19-16 on kills by Peyton Uhlenhake and Josie Stanford.
Texas State would claim a slim 22-21 lead but the Red Wolves claimed four of the final five points following a timeout to take a tight 25-23 decision in the set and take an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Putt and Uhlenhake led A-State with five kills in the set while Cramer dished out 10 of her 19 assists in the stanza.
Set 2 – A-State 25-22
Texas State would take the first point in the second set, but Arkansas State quickly battled back to reclaim the lead for good, extending it to as much as seven on multiple occasions. The Bobcats clawed back from the 20-13 deficit to cut A-State’s lead to 22-21, but the Red Wolves got a pair of crucial kills by Terrell and a service ace by Uhlenhake to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-22 second-set decision.
Set 3 – Texas State 25-16
Texas State took advantage of early momentum in the third set and survived a pair of lead changes to take a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-16 decision. After A-State cut the deficit to 15-13 on a Uhlenhake kill, the Bobcats reeled off five straight points to extend the lead to 2013 and ultimately take five of the next eight points to pull within a set.
Set 4 – Texas State 25-21
The Bobcats once again took an early lead, which the Red Wolves would once again battle back to force a total of eight ties in the set. The lead also changed hands twice.
A kill by Janell Fitzgerald gave Texas State the lead for good at 14-13, while the Bobcats would hold off A-State for a tight 25-21 fourth-set decision and force a decisive fifth set.
Set 5 – A-State 15-6
The Red Wolves dug deep after an early 2-1 deficit, knotting up the set at 2-all and claiming nearly all momentum after the Bobcats knotted things up at 3-all on an A-State service error.
A-State then went on a commanding run, winning 12 of the final 15 points in the set to hand the Bobcats their first loss in conference play. Putt spearheaded the Red Wolves’ attach with four kills to close out her spectacular night on both the offensive and defensive ends.
Texas State was led by Cheyenne Huskey, who notched 15 kills. Emily DeWalt handed out 39 assists to go along with 14 digs, while Brooke Johnson led the Bobcats in digs with 18. Jillian Slaughter was the leading blocker in the match, totaling six.
Next Up
The Red Wolves continue their four-match home stand Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, hosting UT Arlington (10-5, 2-1 SBC) to close out the weekend.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.