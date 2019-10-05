Arkansas State women’s soccer & Georgia State battle to a scoreless draw

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In a match that featured five shots on goal in a combined 17 attempts at the net, the Arkansas State soccer team battled to a scoreless draw against Georgia State, Friday night at the GSU Soccer Complex.
Concluding the match, Arkansas State moved to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the Sun Belt Conference while Georgie State slide to 4-6-2 on the 2019 slate and 1-2-1 in the league.
The match was Arkansas State’s first scoreless draw since Sept. 6, 2013 against Southeast Missouri State.
Sarah Sodoma, Abby Harris and Victoria McIntosh each took two shots for Arkansas State as Olivia Smith, Haliey Furio and Julianna Coates took one apiece. The Red Wolves held a 9-8 in shots advantage over the Panthers in the SBC matchup.
Junior goalkeeper Megan McClure recorded two saves on the night as Ashley Triplett earned three saves on the match.
Arkansas State will resume Sun Belt Conference action when it travels to South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Mobile, Ala., as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
