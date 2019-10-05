Local group pushes city education on secondhand smoke

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization is continuing its efforts to make Jonesboro a smoke-free city.
Smoke Free Jonesboro wants to start the dialogue and help those in becoming a successful non-smoker.
“Arkansas smoking rates are higher than the national average with our adults and with our youth. Our youth are using Juul at a higher rate and they’re starting younger and younger,” Community Education Specialist of Arkansas Department of Health Jennifer Reaves said.
The organization pushed the ordinance to make all City parks smoke free this year and it passed.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, both Jennifer Reaves and Jennifer Clack presented to the council the dangers of secondhand smoke. The two and other members have partnered with many restaurants and businesses in the city to create these smoke free environments.
Reaves says Jonesboro has the opportunity to lead by example.
“Smoke Free Jonesboro wants to start the conversation because we want to be that healthy example for other communities to follow. We want to be the trend-setters for the state of Arkansas,” Reaves said.
The community members plan to do more research and begin efforts to educate everyone of the dangers of secondhand smoking and secondhand vaping.
If the city can accomplish going smoke free, it will not only be the largest city in Arkansas to do so but, will also join more than 1,500 cities who are smoke free, including New Orleans.
In the coming months, the organization also plans to present more data and even a plan to help the city go smoke free.
If you or someone you know needs help with quitting, you can call 833-283-WELL or visit the following website.
