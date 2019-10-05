Lyon football falls to #17 Langston 60-7

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College football team had a strong task ahead of them as they welcomed No. 17 Langston to Pioneer Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Langston got out to an early lead against Lyon and carried that momentum the rest of the way as the Scots ended their two-game home stand with a 60-7 loss to the Lions.
Langston improved to 3-1 (2-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) with the win, while the Scots dropped to 3-2 (2-1 SAC).
Langston jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the Scots at halftime before Lyon opened up the second half with a scoring drive. Lyon went 73 yards on three plays, which was capped off by a 74-yard touchdown reception by Orreon Finley to cut the deficit to 28-7. Langston responded with 32 unanswered points the rest of the way to earn the win.
Sam Taylor finished with a game-high 10 total tackles, including one tackle-for-loss to lead the Scots defensively.
The Scots will return to action next weekend with a road contest at Southwestern Assemblies of God in Waxahachie, Texas. Kickoff for next Saturday’s contest at SAGU is set for 2 p.m.
