Rain Chances Return on Sunday

Temperatures are trying to rebound a bit this afternoon and will get to around 85 degrees. But front #2 arrives tomorrow and will push temperatures even cooler for the start of the work week. But first, rain! Showers will be possible in spots Sunday morning through the afternoon. The best rain chances come late Sunday through the overnight. Rainfall amounts look around 0.50″ with some getting a little more or a little less. Highs drop to around 70 and lows near 50 for the start of the work week. Upper 40s are possible for some. Front #3 arrives arrives late Thursday/early Friday dropping temperatures even more. Things can change, but this would put highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows near 40 degrees. There will be a brief warm-up between fronts.