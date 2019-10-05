Senath police officer arrested in meth, gun case

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri police officer now faces 10 felony charges in connection with a drug and weapons case in Dunklin County.
According to a media release from the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Freddie Williams, 38, of Senath, Mo. was charged with one count of class C felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and nine counts of class E felony unlawful use of a weapon.
Williams, who is employed by Senath, Missouri as a police officer, is on administrative suspension without pay, pending administrative hearings, officials said. Also, according to the Missouri Attorney General’s Police and Sheriffs Contacts, Williams was also listed as the police chief in Cardwell, Mo.
Officials said in the media release that there was a traffic stop done on Williams, in his personal vehicle, on Oct. 4.
“A police K9 indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Williams emptied his pockets and one of the items noticed was a pack of cigarettes,” officials said. “A search of the vehicle revealed three items of drug paraphernalia commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, three handguns, two shotguns and four rifles.”
Police later searched the cigarette pack and found a baggie of meth inside it, police said.
“Further investigation revealed Williams was driving to Campbell, Mo., where he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to another person,” officials said in the media release.
A $75,000 bond was set for Freddie Williams, who is being held in the Dunklin County jail, officials said.
